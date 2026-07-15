Global Lithium Resources has acquired the Nova nickel operation from IGO in a move designed to accelerate production from its Manna lithium project while reducing development costs.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary GL1 HoldCo No 3 Pty Ltd, has signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of IGO Nova Pty Ltd – the owner of the Nova processing plant and associated infrastructure in Western Australia – for $7 million.

Global Lithium said the acquisition has the potential to deliver substantial capital savings compared with building a new processing plant at its Manna lithium project, while accelerating its path to spodumene concentrate production.

The company plans to use Nova’s existing crushing facility to process direct shipping ore (DSO) from Manna. High-grade ore will be transported around 170km by road to Nova, where it will be crushed and sorted before being trucked to Esperance Port, generating early cashflow while the processing plant is converted for spodumene concentrate production.

Global Lithium will immediately begin a Manna-Nova integration study, targeting completion this quarter, with concentrate production planned to commence from the repurposed plant by mid-2027.

GL1 managing director Dr Dianmin Chen described the acquisition as a significant milestone for the company.

“Leveraging Nova’s existing, high-quality infrastructure has the potential to achieve substantial capital savings and can fast-track Manna’s high-quality lithium product to market,” Chen said.

“Ultimately, spodumene concentrate output from the converted processing plant is expected by mid-2027, just a year from now, which is critical to capitalising on the forecast rise in demand for lithium offtake.”

For IGO, the transaction marks the divestment of an asset that will no longer be core to its portfolio once mining at Nova concludes, as planned, during the December 2026 quarter.

Nova is expected to continue generating strong cashflow until operations wind down, with completion of the sale scheduled after mining ceases.

IGO managing director and chief executive officer Ivan Vella said repurposing the site’s infrastructure would deliver benefits beyond the transaction itself.

“Nova has played a significant role in IGO’s history, and we’re incredibly proud of what our team has achieved over more than 10 years of successful operation,” Vella said.

“Finding a pathway to repurpose the valuable infrastructure at Nova is a great outcome, both for our shareholders and for the local community that has supported Nova throughout its life.

“Enabling the development of another critical minerals project here in Western Australia is exactly the kind of outcome we want to see and reflects our commitment to a more sustainable mining industry.”

Read more: Australia’s lithium moment

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