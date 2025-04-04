Glencore reinforces commitment to Queensland mining

Image: Chris Ison/stock.adobe.com

Glencore has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Queensland mining, working to redeploy workers from its soon-to-close Mt Isa underground copper mine.

The company has invested $1.8 billion in its Queensland metals business over the past five years and has a strong focus on supporting employees amid the transition, with Mt Isa on track to close in July.

The mine has been operating for over 60 years, and the Mt Isa mine life has already been extended six years past its original life expectancy.

Glencore first spoke about closing the mine in October 2023, stating that the company had conducted a range of studies to extend the mine but found it wouldn’t be possible due to low ore grades and the lack of infrastructure to safely extract it.

Despite the scheduled closure of its Mt Isa underground copper operations in July, Glencore is minimising job losses while continuing to invest in its assets

“I want to make clear that Glencore is not going anywhere,” Glencore chief operating officer for Australian zinc and copper assets Sam Strohmayr said. “Mount Isa Mines is an important asset for Glencore globally and we’re continuing to invest in these operations.

“The future for our long-life George Fisher mine, which produces zinc, lead and silver, is bright.

“With its life of mine to 2042, we are upskilling our workforce, expanding production and advancing our fleet.”

The company has already transferred 89 people from the impacted underground copper operations to George Fisher, with 71 additional transfers pending as Glencore’s aim is to replace contractor fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) roles with local workers.

Glencore is also advancing a pre-feasibility study for its Black Star open cut project, which has the potential to provide 300–400 jobs from 2027.

If approved, the project will supply zinc, lead and copper ores to Mt Isa’s processing facilities.

While the closure of Mt Isa’s underground copper mine was initially projected to impact 1200 jobs, proactive workforce strategies have reduced this to approximately 500.

Glencore has prioritised redeployment and support initiatives, including on-site counselling, resume workshops, and job fairs.

Additionally, Glencore is assessing the future of its Mount Isa copper smelter and Townsville copper refinery amid challenging global market conditions.

“Our copper smelter and refinery are strategic assets for the state of Queensland,” Strohmayr said.

“We have approached both the Queensland and Federal Governments about the future of these assets and their support for a regional solution that benefits the whole north-west Queensland.”