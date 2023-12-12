Glencore, Nickel Industries enter sales agreement

Nickel Industries and Glencore have entered into a maiden nickel matte sales contract to commence in January 2024.

The contract will run for an initial six-month term and will see Nickel Industries sell nickel matte to Glencore from its Hengjaya nickel project in Indonesia.

Nickel matte is an intermediate product in the metallurgical process, and contains nickel content between 30–60 per cent.

This is the first time that Nickel Industries has sold nickel matte to a western customer.

“We are delighted to have entered into this initial nickel matte sales contract with Glencore with this contract signalling a maturing of our nickel matte business and an important diversification of our customer base into western markets closely linked with the global EV (electric vehicle) supply chain,’’ Nickel Industries managing director Justin Werner said.

“Very pleasingly we have seen strong interest from global battery and EV makers for our matte product, and welcome this first contract with Glencore as we continue to broaden of our customer base.”

Nickel Industries is currently trialling EVs within its operating fleet in an effort to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in carbon intensity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

We are very pleased to announce the introduction of EVs to our operations as we strive to become the world’s pre-eminent global nickel company with an unrivalled platform of diversified, low-cost, sustainably produced nickel products, underpinned by global best practice mining standards,” Werner said.

The adoption of EVs into our operations perfectly aligns with our long-term sustainability goals as it will help us further reduce our carbon footprint by minimising emissions and contribute to a cleaner and greener future for the environments and communities in which we operate.”

