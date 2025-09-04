Glencore gets federal go-ahead for Ulan coal expansion

Image: Marlon Trottmann/shutterstock.com

Glencore’s Ulan coal mine has received Federal Government approval to expand its underground mining reach.

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water gave the green light to the proposed Ulan Coal Modification 6 – Underground Mining Extension plan on August 28.

This will allow Glencore to “expand underground longwall mining operations and associated infrastructure” at the Ulan Coal Complex, in the central west region of New South Wales.

The expansion is expected to allow Glencore to access an additional 18.8 million tonnes of coal at Ulan, with the licence now extended until 2035.

The approval is subject to a biodiversity management plan, that focuses on protection of a unique bat species and native grasslands.

Glencore will be subject to strict land clearing limits, that restrict clearing to 17.4 hectares (ha) of large-eared pied bat foraging habitat, as well as 5.9ha of white box, yellow box, and Blakely’s red gum grassy woodland.

A water management plan is also in place, with Glencore required to publish its monitoring program results at least yearly.

In May, Glencore received approval for the modification from the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure..

With a comprehensive environmental management system already in place at the mine, the state regulator noted that the potential environmental impacts of the expansion plan could be successfully “avoided, managed and offset”.

It attached 13 conditions to its approval, focused around managing biodiversity, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and Aboriginal cultural heritage.