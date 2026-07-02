Northern Star has appointed Glencore executive Suresh Vadnagra as its next managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), as the gold producer simultaneously confirmed it had achieved its revised 2025-26 financial year (FY26) production guidance.

Vadnagra will take over from long-serving CEO Stuart Tonkin on October 5, 2026 following a comprehensive search process that assessed internal and external candidates from across the mining sector.

Currently head of Glencore nickel and zinc industrial assets, Vadnagra oversees a global portfolio of more than 25 operations, including open pit and underground mines, smelters and refineries across Australia, North America, Asia and Europe.

His previous roles include chief technical and projects officer at Newcrest, where he was responsible for major development projects including Red Chris, Cadia’s future panel caves, Havieron and Wafi-Golpu.

“We are very pleased to have a leader of Suresh’s calibre join the Northern Star team,” Northern Star chair Michael Chaney said.

“Suresh is an accomplished mining executive with the experience and capabilities to unlock the full potential of our assets and our people – from ramping up Kalgoorie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM), progressing Hemi and optimising all of our assets.”

Chaney thanked Tonkin for his contribution to the company over the past 13 years. Chief financial officer Ryan Gurner has been appointed deputy CEO effective immediately and will serve as interim CEO between Tonkin’s departure and Vadnagra’s commencement.

The leadership announcement came as Northern Star reported preliminary June quarter gold sales of 433,000 ounces, bringing FY26 gold sold to 1.543 million ounces and meeting revised group guidance of above 1.5 million ounces.

Kalgoorlie Production Centre sold 844,000 ounces during FY26, including 468,000 ounces from KCGM, while Yandal and Pogo contributed 434,000 ounces and 265,000 ounces respectively.

At June 30, the company held unaudited cash and bullion of $1.255 billion and remained free of corporate bank debt. Northern Star also confirmed its KCGM Mill Expansion remains on schedule, with Stage I commissioning expected in early FY27 and Stage II completion targeted by the end of calendar 2026.