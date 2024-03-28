Glencore delivers NICU ‘babycams’ for families

L–R: Michelle Baxter, Townsville HHS special care Nurse Unit Manager with father Rob Glock and babies Elina and Elana, Craig Strudwick, Social Performance Manager, Glencore Dr Matt Bryant, Deputy Chair, Brighter Lives. Image: Glencore

Glencore has helped deliver 50 Angel Eye ‘babycam’ cameras to the Townsville University Hospital in North Queensland.

The babycams have LED touch screens attached to the cots in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with USB ports that can transmit video, pictures, and texts to update families.

The cameras will be used on all 50 cots in the unit, allowing families to keep an eye on their sick or premature babies while they recover.

Following a successful pilot in 2018, the technology was implemented in the NICU in December 2023.

Since then, the babycams have delivered more than 800 hours of live streaming to more than 130 families.

Glencore Australia social performance manager Craig Strudwick said the company is proud to be part of such an important initiative.

“Glencore is delighted to support the Angel Eye project, which will significantly improve babies’ health outcomes, decrease parental anxiety and reduce their hospital costs,” he said.

“As a major employer in regional Queensland, the great work done by organisations like the Hospital Foundation delivers real benefits to our own employees and families, and the wider communities where they live and work.”

The cameras are associated with reduced stress and anxiety for families, as well as reduced infection rates and length of stay.

Each year, the Townsville University Hospital cares for more than 800 pre-term and unwell babies from in and around North Queensland.

Glencore has donated $367,500 to the Hospital Foundation since 2017, funding a host of projects across the Townsville NICU and broader hospital.

