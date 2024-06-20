Glencore contribution a windfall for Australia

Image: Marlon Trottmann/shutterstock.com

Glencore’s operations in Australia directly contributed $23.5 billion to the national economy in 2023.

The amount was highlighted in the major’s 2023 economic report, which also found that Glencore provided jobs for over 17,000 employees and contractors and spent over $12 billion on goods and services.

“We particularly want to thank our Australian workforce who make a huge contribution to our success and our ability to make a positive difference across both metro and regional Australia,” Glencore said.

“We support Australian businesses, ranging from the local coffee shop to the country’s leading equipment and mining service providers.

While we make a significant economic contribution in places like the Hunter Valley, Mount Isa, Bowen Basin, Roper Gulf in the Northern Territory and Western Australian Goldfields we also make an important contribution in cities like Brisbane and Darwin.”

Other highlights from the report included Glencore’s support of 7000 Australian-based businesses, the payment of $2.4 billion in wages and salaries, and the payment of $8.2 billion in taxes, royalties and rates to Federal, State, Territory and local Governments.

“We are proud of the economic contribution our operations make in Australia,” Glencore said.

“From Singleton in the Hunter Valley to Mount Isa in north-west Queensland and Borroloola in the Northern Territory, our contribution adds up for Australia.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.