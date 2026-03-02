Glencore celebrates ‘integral’ coal leader following retirement announcement

Image: Marlon Trottmann/shutterstock.com

Glencore has announced the company’s coal chief executive Ian Cribb will retire at the end of March, bringing to an end a career spanning over 50 years in the mining industry.

Cribb has been described as a key contributor to the growth and success of Glencore Australia’s coal business, having held various senior management roles since 2013 including chief operating officer.

During Cribb’s 30-year tenure at the company, Glencore has grown from a small one-coal-mine operator, Cumnock Coal, to the nation’s largest coal producer.

Today, there are 13 active mines across New South Wales and Queensland.

“Ian’s leadership has successfully delivered material value with the acquisition of Clermont, Hail Creek and Hunter Valley Operations and expansions, developments and upgrades at Bulga, Ravensworth, Mt Owen, Mangoola, United Wambo, Rolleston and Collinsville,” the company said in a social media post.

“Notably, many of the systems, processes and protocols championed by Ian have been rolled out across the wider Glencore group all over the world.”

He has also been recognised as a leader in the industry and has played an “integral role” in improving safety standards in the sector, including through his role on industry committees such as the Mine Safety Advisory Council.

“We thank Ian for his contribution to our business and the wider industry and wish him and his family all the very best,” the social media post ends.

Ian Cribb is also a director of the New South Wales Minerals Council. It’s not clear whether he will remain in this role upon his retirement later this month.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.