Gina Rinehart reaches significant milestone

Gina Rinehart has been announced as this year’s Western Australian of the Year.

Gina Rinehart is the executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, which is an independent, privately owned Australian company that shares a proud history with the Pilbara region in WA and the iron ore sector.

Rinehart has now been recognised for her contribution to the Western Australian economy, as well as the overall Australian economy. Rinehart was also awarded the 2023 Business Award.

The Western Australian of the Year Awards celebrate exceptional Western Australians making extraordinary contributions in key areas such as arts and culture, the Aboriginal community, positive social, scientific and economic impact, sport and the overall WA community. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the awards.

As reported by WA Today, Rinehart used her acceptance speech to reflect on what the company has achieved.

“It’s actually a very long way from where my family company was 30 years ago and I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved in this time for our company and what we’ve been able to contribute to West Australia and our country and our future,” Rinehart said.

Rinehart also called for the State and Federal Governments to help keep Australian businesses competitive within a global market.

“We must ensure that our country is not left behind by short-sighted decisions and encourage policies that welcome investment in our wonderful state,” Rinehart said.