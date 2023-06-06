Getting serious about sustainability

INX Preserve is a monitoring solution that delivers data and insights to help mine sites meet their sustainability goals.

For over 20 years, INX Software has been one of the leaders in providing environmental, health and safety solutions that drive the creation of safer, smarter and sustainable workplaces around the world.

And with the unveiling of its newest software, INX Preserve, it seems the company has no intention of slowing down.

“INX Preserve is a critical tool for environmental advisors to be able to efficiently monitor, track and predict the environmental impacts of a client’s operation,” INX Software product manager Bradley Cobb told Australian Mining.

“It allows environmental experts working with mine sites to record data and derive insights, while also making regulatory reporting much easier.”.

INX Preserve is a software that models field sampling and laboratory analysis processes to monitor the environmental performance of operations at a site. It provides a chain of custody for lab samples, ensuring a reliable and transparent process of regulatory reporting.

“It’s really about assurance the data being captured tells a story that stakeholders can respond to,” Cobb said.

The software features comprehensive monitoring functionality, encompassing quality control and assurance processes.

In the event a site exceeds a certain environmental parameter, INX Preserve sends a notification through the system.

“If there are exceedances, operators are notified and can take action to address those issues,” Cobb said.

The software was designed with the input of environmental experts, providing transformative data to help mining industry clients hit their environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and compliance duties.

“INX Preserve comes at a crucial time for businesses that are serious about backing up their sustainability goals with concrete data,” Cobb said.

INX Preserve was built on the new INX Cloud, which means mine sites and their operators can access the recorded data anywhere securely. The platform is responsive across different types of devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and desktops.

INX Cloud also features all the usual bells and whistles when it comes to keeping data secure, such as a single sign-on and multifactor authentication.

An important part of INX Preserve, Cobb said, is the fact it is easy to use. The system features out-of-the-box data, including parameters, units of measure and standards, as well as monitoring programs to define license conditions.

“The software is simple to set up and configure,” he said. “It works quickly once out of the box.”

INX Preserve is an evolution of INX InViron, which has been helping a range of industries manage their environmental impacts for years. INX Preserve builds on the old, modernising the software and introducing intelligent new features.

There has never been a better time for companies to take the initiative when it comes to hitting their ESG goals.

As the market evolves, ESG targets are becoming much more than just preliminary considerations – they’re integral to a company’s success.

Responsible ESG practices helps a business earn a social license to operate, which in turns lends to smoother project approvals.

In this way, ESG targets directly relate to profitability.

And intelligent solutions like INX Preserve are the best way for companies to demonstrate a commitment to their ESG targets.

“Environmental monitoring is really the foundational aspect of the ESG platform,” Cobb said.

“Mining companies need real data. They need to avoid this perception of greenwashing by actually being able to substantiate their claims.

“INX Preserve is the tool that gives them access to that data.”

This feature appeared in the June 2023 issue of Australian Mining.