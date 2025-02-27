Geotab unveils EV charge monitoring

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

Geotab Inc. is expanding its connected vehicle platform with the Geotab Sustainability Center and EV charge monitoring.

Geotab’s Sustainability Center empowers fleet managers to monitor, report and take action on key metrics like fuel and emissions, idling trends and electrification potential – all within a single, centralised platform to improve efficiency and cost while reducing environmental impact.

As business costs continue to rise, organisations are increasingly using data insights to improve efficiency and build resilience. Geotab designed the Sustainability Center to fill the data gap, providing management and sustainability teams a go-to hub for cost control, compliance and operations.

“Even small changes like monitoring idling can have a big impact on operations,” Geotab senior group product manager Megan Allen said. “The Geotab Sustainability Center empowers fleets with precise data insights to take actions that translate into lower costs while supporting their environmental goals.”

Optimising fuel, energy savings and performance

The Geotab Sustainability Center includes a streamlined dashboard to help companies maximise fuel savings, reduce carbon emissions and simplify compliance. This new hub complements the existing centres in MyGeotab, the Geotab Safety Center and Geotab Maintenance Center.

Key features:

Idling trends: Understand idling time, fuel wasted and identify idling hotspots

Understand idling time, fuel wasted and identify idling hotspots Fuel metrics: Assess total fuel and EV energy use, as well as fuel and EV energy economy

Assess total fuel and EV energy use, as well as fuel and EV energy economy Emissions trends: Track the effectiveness of emissions reduction strategies, such as anti-idling campaigns and electrification

Track the effectiveness of emissions reduction strategies, such as anti-idling campaigns and electrification Electrification insights: Get a snapshot of how many vehicles in the fleet are best fit for replacement with EVs.

Geotab also recently introduced a greenhouse gas emissions report with a TÜV Rheinland certified calculation method for tracking Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fleet vehicles. This provides near-real-time emissions data for accurate and transparent climate disclosures related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and other frameworks.

EV charge monitoring

To help fleets avoid costly operational disruptions, Geotab has introduced EV charge monitoring for live monitoring of fleet charge status to ensure EVs are charged and ready to go when needed.

With Geotab’s EV charge monitoring, fleets can identify and resolve charging issues early, maximise uptime, and realise the fuel cost saving and operational benefits of electrification.

With EV charge monitoring, fleets can:

Identify and resolve charging problems before they disrupt operations

Manage a queue of vehicles waiting to charge, even when there is a limited number of available stations

Make informed dispatch decisions by knowing when EVs will be ready

Realise the fuel cost savings related to getting EVs on the road.

The Geotab Sustainability Center and EV charge monitoring are integrated in MyGeotab, trusted by organisations in both the public and private sector for end-to-end telematics data security.