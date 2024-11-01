Geotab teams up with EROAD to provide affordable solutions to fleet managers

Image: Geotab

Global telematics leader Geotab has teamed up with New Zealand-based EROAD to provide powerful and affordable fleet management solutions for businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership’s first initiative is the launch of EROAD Locate, a simple and cost-effective telematics solution for light commercial vehicles. This product will be introduced in New Zealand and Australia, targeting fleet operators who need a straight-forward solution to track and manage their vehicles efficiently.

“Fleet managers across Australia and New Zealand now have an appealing and affordable option for light commercial vehicle fleets, allowing more businesses to access the benefits of telematics. This partnership will continue to deliver fantastic solutions for fleets with complex needs,” Geotab APAC associate vice president David Brown said.

This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies, unlocking new opportunities in the light commercial vehicle sector by integrating Geotab’s affordable hardware with EROAD’s advanced fleet management platform.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our customers operate safer, more efficient and sustainable fleets,” EROAD co-chief executive officer Mark Heine said.

“This partnership with Geotab accelerates our ability to deliver a low-cost, high-quality solution that meets the needs of a wider range of fleets, especially those that have been priced out of telematics solutions in the past.”

Geotab’s partnership with EROAD — which is one of the largest telematics providers across the Australia and New Zealand markets — will empower more customers with enterprise-grade solutions to help them manage complex transport and regulatory challenges.

Geotab has over 4.4 million connected vehicles globally and strong OEM (original equipment manufacturer) relationships, which will enable EROAD to provide a broader range of solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

The global telematics market is growing at an annual rate of around 12–16 per cent, with significant potential in both New Zealand and Australia. It is estimated that the light commercial vehicle fleet size is around 800,000 in New Zealand and four million in Australia.

However, EROAD’s research indicates that only 48 per cent of these fleets currently use telematics, revealing a substantial opportunity for growth in this space.

This partnership will enable both companies to drive future growth and continue innovating within the fleet management space, delivering greater value to its customers and expanding Geotab and EROAD’s footprint across the region.

