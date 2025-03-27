Geotab releases 2024 sustainability and impact report

Image: Geotab

Geotab’s 2024 sustainability report finds that cost and efficiency are the main drivers of action.

Companies are more likely to adopt sustainable initiatives if they realise cost savings, efficiency improvements, or revenue growth in the near term. T

hat’s the thesis put forward by Geotab , a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, and its affiliates in its fourth annual sustainability and impact report, published on March 27.

Today’s economic realities demand a change in how we approach sustainability. There has been a significant shift from long-term aspirations, to more immediate, tangible results that improve the bottom line while reducing environmental impact.

“Sustainability can drive both cost savings and efficiency,” Geotab founder and chief executive officer Neil Cawse said.

“When these initiatives are integrated into everyday business operations, they naturally reduce environmental impact while boosting the bottom line. It’s a clear win-win – hard to oppose once you see the value.”

Entitled ‘Pragmatic solutions for a changing world’, Geotab’s 2024 sustainability and impact report highlights how Geotab increased deployment of its sustainability solutions by 39 per cent last year, with the number of electric vehicles (EVs) connected to Geotab telematics growing by 63 per cent and travelling over 700 million miles (over 1 billion kilometres).

The report also shows how the companies that implemented sustainable practices through Geotab and its partners benefitted from short-term financial gains. For example:

California Freight , a multi-modal transportation company with a fleet of over 300 trucks, has been able to reduce fuel costs by $50,000 per annum by introducing idling reporting into its operations. That money has been re-invested into developing their own APIs (application programming interfaces) for accident reporting and notification.

, a multi-modal transportation company with a fleet of over 300 trucks, has been able to reduce fuel costs by $50,000 per annum by introducing idling reporting into its operations. That money has been re-invested into developing their own APIs (application programming interfaces) for accident reporting and notification. As the market leader in local transport throughout Germany, DB Regio operates more than 10,000 buses in over 400 districts and self-governing cities. Its use of telematics has not only resulted in a carbon dioxide reduction of approximately 1400 tonnes, but reduced energy costs and saved several hundred thousand litres of diesel per year.

How Geotab supports customer sustainability goals

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Geotab is dedicated to providing businesses with data-driven tools that deliver short-term operational improvements and measurable environmental benefits.

This technology can streamline operations, reduce waste, and improve overall efficiency, contributing to both financial and environmental sustainability.

“At Geotab, we’re focused on empowering customers with data-driven solutions that translate into real-world efficiency gains,” Cawse said.

“Whether it’s optimising routes, minimising fuel consumption, or strategically transitioning to EVs, these actions reduce operational expenses while supporting environmental goals.”

Geotab continues to innovate, developing tools like the Sustainability Center, TÜV Rheinland certified greenhouse gas emissions report, EV charge monitoring, and EV suitability assessment (EVSA), all designed to help customers achieve their sustainability objectives through practical, cost-effective solutions.

