Geoscience Australia’s Public Talks return for 2026

Geoscience Australia Chief Scientist Dr Steve Hill, sharing his love of Earth science. Image: Geoscience Australia.

Geoscience Australia’s Public Talks series has returned for 2026, promising a year of in-depth conversations exploring the latest developments in Earth science.

Held fortnightly, the program will bring together leading scientists and experts to discuss new research, data releases, collaborations and the key questions shaping Australia’s understanding of its landscapes, hazards and resources.

Participants can attend the talks in person at Geoscience Australia’s headquarters in Symonston, Canberra, watch the sessions live online, or catch up later via the organisation’s YouTube channel.

A highlight of the 2026 program will be the Distinguished Geoscience Australia Lectures (DGALs), a series of five presentations delivered by scientists and Earth science professionals recognised for their exceptional contributions over the past year.

The DGAL speakers represent some of Geoscience Australia’s leading researchers, whose work is helping inform national decision-making, advance technology and expand knowledge of the country’s geological systems.

The Public Talks program is designed to engage a wide audience, from researchers and students to industry professionals, policymakers and members of the public interested in Earth science.

The first talk in the 2026 series will take place on Wednesday March 11, with the full program available online.

Attendees can register for upcoming sessions, explore the 2026 DGAL lineup, or access recordings of previous talks dating back to 2016.

