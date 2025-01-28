Geoscience Australia welcomes new CEO

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

Experienced public servant Melissa Harris will commence as chief executive officer (CEO) of Geoscience Australia in February.

A senior executive with Land Use Victoria for more than six years, Harris received a medal for outstanding public service in 2023. She was recognised for her transformation of geospatial, planning and land administration in Victoria.

Acting Minister for Resources Amanda Rishworth noted Harris had more than 30 years of experience leading change and innovation in land administration and planning.

“In her new role, Harris will oversee the government’s record $3.4 billion investment through Resourcing Australia’s Prosperity, which will help find those economy-making discoveries that will support future generations of Australians,” Rishworth said.

“Importantly, she will also drive Australia’s engagement with the United States-led Landsat Next satellite program, building on more than 50 years of collaboration with the United States on Earth observation and data.”

Rishworth thanked outgoing CEO James Johnson, who joined Geoscience Australia in 2006 after 20 years in the mineral and exploration industries.

“Dr Johnson is a distinguished leader, and I thank him for his leadership and dedication to the organisation,” she said.

“Dr Johnson’s term as CEO will be remembered for his strong commitment to scientific excellence, his leadership in the application of scientific data for decision-makers in government and industry and for building enduring links with stakeholders across the nation and world.”

From creating the Digital Earth Australia platform for satellite Earth observations, to the Exploring for the Future program, Geoscience Australia has delivered many successes over the past eight years.

Upon his retirement, Johnson said the organisation has never been more respected, more relevant and more relied upon and trusted to deliver.

“It is the perfect time for organisational renewal; an injection of fresh ideas and a fresh approach at the top to take an already strong organisation to new and greater heights,” he said.

