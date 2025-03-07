Geological Survey of NSW celebrates 150 years

The Hunter Valley in NSW. Image: John Carnemolla/shutterstock.com

The Geological Survey of New South Wales (GSNSW) is celebrating 150 years of service by reflecting on its long history of supporting mining, exploration and geological research.

The GSNSW was established on January 1, 1875 under the leadership of Charles Smith Wilkinson. It was founded to map the state’s mineral resources, paving the way for significant discoveries and economic growth.

A dedicated webpage has been launched to highlight the survey’s achievements and contributions to NSW’s resource sector, including its historical milestones, scientific advancements, and vision for the future.

From its early years, the GSNSW played a crucial role in mapping new mineral fields, identifying underground water sources, and collecting rock and fossil samples for research.

In 1875, it published its first geological map, covering the Hartley area, with the discovery of the Broken Hill ore deposit in 1883 becoming one of the world’s most significant mineral finds.

By the 1930s, the introduction of aerial mapping and fieldwork vehicles, including a Chevrolet roadster, modernised geological surveying. The 1950s saw the launch of systematic geological mapping, covering extensive regions at a 1:250,000 scale.

The launch of MinView in 2002 provided industry and government with web-based access to geological data, revolutionising exploration.

In 2018, the release of Seamless Geology v1 transformed the way geological maps and data were compiled, making exploration more efficient.

To commemorate its 150th anniversary, the GSNSW has planned a series of events throughout 2025, with a special event, ‘Exploration in the House’, taking place at Parliament House theatre on May 9.

A symposium and dinner will be held at NEX in Newcastle on June 18, bringing together industry experts and geologists to celebrate the occasion.

From August 9–17, the GSNSW will participate in National Science Week 2025, showcasing the latest geoscientific technologies and its role in critical mineral exploration at the WB Clarke Geoscience Centre in Londonderry.