Genus secures Fortescue decarbonisation contracts

Fortescue’s Solomon ore processing facility in WA Image: Fortescue

Fortescue Limited has awarded GenusPlus Group three contracts worth $60 million as part of its wider decarbonisation plan at its sites in Western Australia.

The contracts include the construction of 220-kilovolt transmission lines and the design and construction of roughly 30 kilometres of overhead power distribution infrastructure at Fortescue’s Christmas Creek mine. The final contract is for a fast charger and pit power facilities at Eliwana and Flying Fish.

Genus managing director David Riches said that the company is “very pleased” to have been awarded the additional contracts.

“Genus continues to support Fortescue with its decarbonisation initiatives in Western Australia, and it is committed to strengthening its longstanding and successful partnership with the company as Fortescue advances toward decarbonisation goals,” Riches said.

Genus will be constructing the 220-kilovolt transmission line at Fortescue’s Solomon mine, with the 33-kilovolt power distribution infrastructure to include 300 poles, an overhead line conductor, and associated hardware.

Fortescue released its Climate Transition Plan this year, with the company looking to adopt a ‘real zero’ approach to reduce its emissions instead of ‘net zero’, which involves eliminating the use of fossil fuels and removing reliance on offsets or carbon capture and storage.

It aims to hit this goal by 2030 at its operations in mining, port, rail, non-process infrastructure (NPI) and mobile fleet in the Pilbara. Genus said it is dedicated to helping Fortescue achieve its goal.

Genus added that peak onsite manning will be approximately 80 personnel, with site access to be gained in October 2025 and with the works estimated to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2026 for all three contracts.

