Genus lands $135m partnership with Fortescue and Western Power

Image: Genus Group

Genus Group has struck a series of new contracts with Fortescue and Western Power, valued collectively at $135 million.

Genus, a national power and communications infrastructure provider, said that this development reflects the strength and continuity of its long-standing client partnerships.

Genus managing director David Riches said that the contract extensions “highlight the depth” of trust and collaboration that the company has built with both Fortescue and Western Power.

“They reflect our ability to de-risk complex projects and deliver with agility and certainty, and reinforce Genus as a partner of choice in Australia’s energy transition,” he said.

Under its partnership with Fortescue, Genus will head the construction of 220 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines, the design and construction of roughly 30 kilometres of overhead power distribution infrastructure at the Christmas Creek mine, and the construction of a fast charger and pit power facilities at Eliwana and Flying Fish.

For Western Power, Genus has secured further works under a variation of the current contract for the Clean Energy Link North project (CELN) valued at $50 million, along with a new contract for Network Renewal Underground Power Pilot Project (NRUPP) works at $25 million.

This brings Genus’ total CELN project awards to approximately $390 million to date.

The company added that these renewals and contracts “reinforce” its position as a tier one “contractor of choice” that pushes towards Australia’s energy transition.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.