Genus appointed to Transgrid infrastructure panel

Genus has signed a construction services panel agreement (CSPA) with Transgrid – one of the country’s most critical energy providers.

This agreement helps establish Genus as one of Australia’s most trusted infrastructure partners and firmly places the fast-growing business in a strong position for further growth as an entity operating within the heart of Australia’s energy infrastructure transformation.

The CSPA has an initial term of three years and potential extensions to a five-year term overall, giving Genus potential access to a pipeline of approximately $4 billion in projects across New South Wales.

These projects include critical transmission line work, substations (both construct-only and full design-and-construct packages), and infrastructure upgrades across Class B, C and D project tiers ranging from under $1 million to large-scale packages of up to $500 million.

“Transgrid’s ongoing relationship with Genus shows that we have the scale, the balance sheet, and most importantly, the people, to take on some of the biggest and most complex projects in the country,” Genus managing director David Riches said.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, and even prouder of where we’re headed.”

Under the CSPA, Genus will be invited by Transgrid to tender for a wide range of essential work, including transmission line works, substation and switching station projects, design and construct projects and minor and early works.

This agreement marks another proud milestone in Genus’ rapid rise from a powerlines business in Perth to a national infrastructure force with over 1400 directly employed staff, a $1.5 billion order book, and a growing reputation as one of Australia’s most agile, solutions-driven infrastructure providers.

“The projects under this agreement form part of the backbone of Australia’s future grid, and we’re honoured to be considered to help deliver work that will keep the lights on and support economic growth across the state,” Riches said.

Genus, which has worked with the likes of Rio Tinto, Fortescue, Roy Hill, BHP and Northern Star Resources, is expanding its national footprint, with strong momentum in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia.

This new agreement with Transgrid signals a powerful shift in the company’s trajectory from regional player to national Tier 1 contender.