Genesis receives key approval at Tower Hill

Image: Kings Access/stock.adobe.com

Genesis Minerals has received approval from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration for its Stage 1 mining proposal and mine closure plan at Tower Hill in Western Australia.

The Tower Hill mine plan comprises of a single open pit with a one-million-ounce (Moz) ore reserve at two grams per tonne (g/t) with a strike length of 1.4km and operating strip ratio of 9:1 (waste:ore).

The move, describe as an “important piece” of Genesis’ growth strategy, is said to align with mill expansion efforts at the site, with mine development set to start in 2027 and first ore expected in the 2027–28 financial year (FY28).

It is understood agreements relating to the shortening of rail lines near the Tower Hill deposit are set to be completed by the end of 2025. This is key to Genesis progressing Stage 2 of Tower Hill’s development.

Drilling to date has returned an abundance of high-grade intercepts exceeding 200 gram-metres, including standout results such as 55m at 3.9g/t, 50m at 5.0g/t, 51m at 4.4g/t, 50m at 4.7g/t, and 49m at 5.5g/t Au.

These consistently thick and high-grade zones suggest robust mineralisation continuity. Importantly, the system has only been drill-tested to approximately 450m depth, leaving significant potential for extensions at depth and along strike.

“The Stage 1 approval is an important piece of our accelerated ASPIRE 400 growth jigsaw,” Genesis managing director Raleigh Finlayson said.

“It ensures we have the flexibility to align the start of mining at Tower Hill with the mill expansion strategy, enabling us to optimise the timing of costs and revenues.”