Genesis ignites Tower Hill gold

Genesis Minerals is set to unlock its one million-ounce Tower Hill deposit, appointing GR Engineering Services to build a new 3.5–4 million tonne per annum (Mtpa) gold processing plant at Leonora, West Australia

The project encompasses design, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning. The EPC contract is valued at $225 million, with an additional $40 million for critical spares, owner costs, and contingencies.

Total capital expenditure is expected to range between $250–280 million, with about $20 million allocated to long-lead items including a ball mill, SAG mill, crushers and feeders. Formal award of the contract is expected this quarter once terms are finalised.

GR Engineering Services (GRES) is a WA-based process engineering firm with extensive experience in gold projects, including Northern Star’s Thunderbox expansion, Evolution Mining’s Mungari future growth, Vault’s King of the Hills upgrade and Saracen’s Carosue dam project.

“The award of preferred contractor status to GRES is a key step in our wider growth strategy, ensuring Tower Hill is comfortably on track for production in the 2027-28 financial year (FY28),” Genesis Minerals executive chair Raleigh Finlayson said.

“GRES has an impressive track record in designing and building processing plants for the WA gold industry and is well known for delivering projects on time and on budget.

“As well as playing a pivotal role in our production growth, the new mill will deliver substantial savings. It will remove the need to transport Tower Hill ore 100km to Laverton and will result in significantly lower operating costs compared with the older and smaller Leonora plant.”

Once operational, the existing Leonora mill will be placed on care and maintenance. Details on the facility and updated long-term production assumptions will be included in Genesis’ strategic plan update in September 2026, alongside options to expand Laverton milling capacity to 4.5–5 Mtpa.

Tower Hill remains on track for FY28 production, with the new mill expected to boost efficiency and deliver substantial savings.