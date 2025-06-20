Gearing up for the 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships

The 2025 National Championships and Skills Show takes place in Brisbane from June 12–15. Image: WorldSkills Australia

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show will see emerging tradespeople get a taste for what skills are required in the mining industry.

As the mining sector continues to evolve, the demand for skilled tradespeople across electrical, mechanical and fabrication disciplines has never been higher.

WorldSkills Australia plays a crucial role in preparing Australia’s future workforce through its wide range of skill competitions – many of which align directly with careers in the mining and resources industry.

The Electrical Installations Competition challenges apprentices in electrotechnology to plan, design, test and maintain electrical systems across residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural settings. Competitors are tested on workplace safety, system installation, fault finding and the use of essential tools and components – skills that are directly applicable to mine sites and infrastructure.

Additive Manufacturing, one of the fastest-growing branches of modern engineering, is revolutionising the way parts are designed and built. Through the Additive Manufacturing Competition, WorldSkills tests creativity, technical knowledge and problem-solving ability as competitors use cutting-edge technologies to design lighter, stronger parts – ideal for harsh mining conditions and equipment maintenance.

In the Construction Steel Work Competition, competitors tackle real-world tasks such as erecting steel structures, operating heavy lifting equipment, welding, and assembling major infrastructure components. This aligns strongly with the mining industry’s ongoing need for reliable structural steel workers who can ensure the integrity of on-site structures and processing plants.

The Electrical Control Competition evaluates practical knowledge in electrical repairs, circuit design, fault finding, PLC (programmable logic controller) programming, and VSD (variable speed drive) setup. These are vital skills on any mine site where electrical control systems are key to maintaining production uptime and ensuring safety standards are met.

Mechatronics, often described as the fusion of mechanics, electronics and computing, is also vital in mining operations where automation and robotics are increasingly common. Starting at regional level, WorldSkills mechatronics competitors demonstrate their abilities across 42 regions, progressing through to national and international competition.

With digital technologies rapidly transforming industry, the Industry 4.0 Competition focuses on integrating AI (artificial intelligence), sensor technology, and machine-to-machine communication. These innovations are essential for mining companies embracing automation and intelligent data systems to enhance efficiency and productivity.

In high demand across mining operations, welding is another critical skill tested through WorldSkills Australia. Competitors are assessed to strict industry standards across multiple welding processes and materials, replicating the rigorous conditions welders face in the field.

Finally, the Fitting Competition tests the precision machining and fitting abilities required to fabricate and repair components across various materials. Fitters and machinists are essential on mine sites, ensuring that plant machinery runs smoothly, and downtime is minimised.

Together, WorldSkills Australia competitions not only celebrate trade excellence but also provide a pipeline of job-ready talent equipped with the technical, safety, and problem-solving skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving mining and resources sector.

What is WorldSkills?

For over 40 years, WorldSkills Australia has been inspiring young Australians to excel in their chosen trades. Through competitions, training programs, and industry collaboration, WorldSkills helps build a highly skilled, innovative workforce while championing the value of vocational excellence.

Since 1981, WorldSkills has supported over 100,000 apprentices, trainees, and students in regional and national competitions, many of whom have gone on to represent Australia on the global stage. WorldSkills’ programs also address skills shortages, align with national workforce priorities, and reinforce Australia’s reputation for skills excellence worldwide.

Start your journey in 2026

Think you’ve got what it takes? Every two years, over 500 WorldSkills regional competitions take place across 34 regions in Australia, testing the skills of more than 6000 apprentices, trainees, and students. Medal winners from these one-day events have the chance to advance to the national level, with the best earning the opportunity to represent Australia internationally.

These competitions wouldn’t happen without the support of training providers, employers, local councils, industry leaders, volunteers, and sponsors – all working together to showcase and support the next generation of skilled workers.

The 2026 competition cycle runs from February to October 2026, occurring in training organisations throughout Australia. While sign-ups aren’t open yet, now’s the time to start preparing for your chance to compete. Keep an eye out for upcoming regional events and get ready to put your skills to the test.

You’re a national champion. What’s next?

WorldSkills International is the pinnacle of skills competition, where the world’s best apprentices and tradies come together to showcase their talent. WorldSkills is about setting global standards for excellence and proving that Aussie tradies are among the best in the world.

Why it matters

Every two years, competitors from 89 countries go head-to-head in over 60 skill categories. But WorldSkills isn’t just about medals, it’s about elevating skilled trades, shaping industry standards, and opening doors to career-defining opportunities.

The road to Shanghai 2026

Australia is gearing up to send its top tradespeople to the 2026 WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai. Chosen from the medallists of the 2025 National Championships, the next Skillaroos will train for over 12 months, honing their skill to thrive and inspire in 2026.

Competing at the international level is a gamechanger. It’s a chance to understand new techniques and trends, gain industry recognition, expand career opportunities, and connect with the best in the world.

Why compete?

WorldSkills Australia isn’t just about competition; it’s about transformation. Participants gain unparalleled experience, industry respect, and career-boosting opportunities. Many former competitors have gone on to secure high-profile jobs, contracts, and leadership roles in their fields.

A global movement

Partnering with global organisations like UNESCO and the World Bank, WorldSkills plays a key role in strengthening vocational education and training worldwide. When you compete, you’re not just showcasing your skills, you’re helping to drive global change.

The 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show takes place in Brisbane from June 12–15. Learn more at worldskills.org.au/2025-national-championships

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.