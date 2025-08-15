Gearing up for QME’s 2026 return

QME saw a record-breaking attendance in 2024. Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2026 iteration of the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition will once again take place in the state’s mining epicentre of Mackay.

With a legacy spanning more than 30 years, the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME) has grown to become the largest regional mining event in Australia. And after a record-breaking instalment in 2024, when more than 5000 visitors descended on Mackay Showgrounds, QME promises to be bigger than ever in 2026.

Prime Creative Media marketing manager – mining events Rebecca Todesco said QME is expanding to bring in more exhibitors, broader content, and increased initiatives for industry connection, including networking opportunities for delegates.

“We’re committed to building on the success of 2024 by engaging with our exhibitors to understand what worked best and where we can enhance the experience,” Todesco told Australian Mining.

“We’re also leveraging the insights of our publications’ editorial teams to stay ahead of emerging industry trends, ensuring that next year’s edition reflects the most relevant and forward-thinking content.

“In addition, we’re working closely with our industry associations and partners to align our programming and offerings with the evolving needs of the market. This collaborative approach is ensuring the 2026 edition delivers even greater value to all participants.”

Set to be take place at the Mackay Showgrounds from July 21–23, QME 2026 will highlight supplier innovation and excellence, and showcase the world-class capabilities of the Mackay and broader central Queensland regions.

The event will exhibit hundreds of suppliers, hold live demonstrations, and host a free-to-attend leadership series that aims to address the mining industry’s current needs and challenges.

“QME stands out on the national calendar because it truly captures the heart of the mining industry in Queensland,” Todesco said. “It’s more than just an exhibition; it’s a meeting place for the entire sector.

“We’re especially excited to reconnect with our incredible exhibitors, welcome new faces into the fold, and continue championing Mackay as a powerhouse hub for mining innovation and regional growth.

“The energy and passion at QME year-on-year is unmatched, and we’re looking forward to another year of valuable conversations, meaningful connections, and showcasing the strength of this vital industry.”



Following a successful rebooking phase, QME 2026 is officially open to the industry.

Those who have already snapped up their spots include Hitachi, Motion, Regal Rexnord, Brooks/XCMG, Eaton, Flexco and MATO Australia. Others include WEG Industries, ATOM, Busch ANZ, Endress & Hauser, Hidrive, Hoses24, Radical Torque Solutions, and Sime Darby Group.

“There has been strong exhibitor interest throughout the rebooking phase, with many returning companies looking to be involved again in 2026, which is an encouraging sign that reflects growing confidence and investment in the sector,” Todesco said.

“It’s clear that businesses are looking to showcase solutions that address efficiency, safety and environmental performance in the mining industry, and QME continues to be a key platform for those conversations and connections.”

The QME Mining Pavilion is also set to return for 2026, acting as a platform for mining companies and contractors to stage their initiatives and foster industry networking within the Queensland mining sector.

Major miners such as BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), Glencore, Whitehaven Coal, Anglo American, Bravus, MacKellar Group and BUMA appeared at the QME Mining Pavilion in 2024, underscoring its relevance in facilitating face-to-face connections.

Now fully integrated under Prime Creative Media’s banner, QME 2026 is poised to be the go-to destination to see the passion and dedication of the Queensland mining sector on full display.

QME 2026 will be held in Mackay from July 21–23. To take part in the event, visit queenslandminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved