Great Divide targets first gold

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Great Divide Mining (GDM) is now in a position to kick off works at its Challenger mine in New South Wales.

Having successfully completed site preparations and inspections at Challenger, GDM is set to recommence commissioning at the mine’s processing plant, with works on track to deliver first gold in May 2025.

“This is another big step in GDM’s journey to evolve from a gold explorer to an explorer and producer,” GDM chief executive officer Justin Haines said. “The production of gold from the Challenger mine is not only historically significant but will deliver to GDM its first revenue stream.

“Operations towards production of first gold will commence this month. GDM will continue to improve the plant and other operating areas of the Challenger site to ensure it meets and exceeds the operational standards.”

Following the completion of due diligence in January, GDM moved ahead with development plans for the Challenger mine, which includes both open-pit and underground operations.

The due diligence process confirmed the mine’s potential, backed by a production history of over 800,000 ounces and a mill feed grade averaging more than 150 grams per tonne (g/t).

GDM then outlined its “pathway to production” in March. Challenger includes 17 mining leases and an exploration licence spanning roughly 70km².

GDM became Challenger’s operator in November 2024, having inked a binding farm-in agreement with majority owner Adelong Gold.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.