Gas is here to stay – again

Victorian Government has confirmed that LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) remains a long-term energy option.

For the second time this year, the Victorian Government has walked back elements of its gas phase-out agenda – reinforcing what Supagas has said all along: LPG is a reliable, viable, and long-term energy solution for households and businesses alike.

In late June, the Victorian Government released its updated ‘Gas Security Statement’, which quietly reversed proposals that would have forced Victorians to replace broken gas appliances with electric ones.

Under the revised plan, homeowners can still repair and reinstall gas hot water systems and heaters, while gas cooking remains untouched. Meanwhile, LPG use – which was never part of the original restrictions – remains fully supported.

For Supagas national residential manager – LPG Sarah Smith, the move is welcome.

“Supagas has long advocated LPG as a smart, flexible energy choice,” Smith said.

“We’re delighted that the government has responded to feedback from businesses, consumers, and the public and updated their policies around gas appliances. These changes validate what we’re hearing from customers every day: they want energy options that work for them.”

The latest announcement builds on earlier statements acknowledging gas as a necessary part of Victoria’s energy transition. And it echoes May’s update, when Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio first confirmed gas would remain “a critical part” of the energy mix.

“This is about balance,” Smith said. “Not everyone can electrify overnight – especially in regional areas or older homes. LPG gives families real choice and proven reliability.”

With power prices rising, infrastructure under pressure, and limited new energy projects online, having secure, portable alternatives matters more than ever.

Supagas continues to invest in the people, infrastructure, and customer service to ensure homes stay warm, efficient, and well-supplied – no matter what the policy climate brings.

And one thing’s clear: when it comes to trusted, long-term energy solutions, LPG has a vital role to play.

To learn more, watch Supagas’ video discussing some of the common misconceptions around LPG.

