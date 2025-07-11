‘Game-changing’ discovery at Mt Oxide

Image: aerogondo/stock.adobe.com

True North Copper (TNC) has uncovered a large-scale, high-grade copper-cobalt-silver mineralised system at the Aquila prospect within its Mt Oxide project in Queensland.

Located over 4km north-east of the company’s existing Vero Resource, the Aquila Prospect has delivered standout results from the first three of five planned drillholes, confirming a wide, shallow and high-grade mineral system that remains open at depth and along strike.

“Today is a truly game-changing day for True North. We’ve made a major new copper-cobalt-silver discovery at the Aquila prospect,” True North Copper managing director Bevan Jones said.

“We are seeing a 150m wide, continuous mineral system with high-grade cores and strong geochemical signatures, starting from shallow depths.

“And, critically, it’s open along strike and at depth, meaning there’s huge potential for us to grow this significantly.”

Drilling highlights from Aquila:

MOX233 – 30m at 2.45 per cent copper, 0.02 per cent cobalt, 6.2 g/t gold from 20m, including 10m at 5.31 per cent copper; and a lower zone of 98m at 0.61 per cent copper, 0.06 per cent cobalt

MOX232 – 145m at 0.75 per cent copper, 0.12 per cent cobalt, 2.9 g/t Ag from 28m, including 5m at 4.30 per cent copper, 0.52 per cent cobalt

MOX231 – 34m at 0.71 per cent copper from 146m, including 16m at 1.25 per cent copper and 1m at 4.68 per cent copper

True North has paused drilling to acquire further geophysics, including extended IP surveys and drone magnetics.

With the mineralisation open in all directions and further assay results pending, the company is preparing to scale up exploration efforts.

“We firmly believe Aquila has the genuine potential to evolve into a major new resource, completely transforming the Mt Oxide project,” Jones said.

“We’re well-funded and our team is already mobilising to expand geophysical coverage and drilling to test how far this system extends.”

“With further assay results coming in soon and more ground to cover, this is just the beginning.”