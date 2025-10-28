Funding secured to advance Browns Range

Browns Range pilot plant. Image: Northern Minerals

Northern Minerals has received binding commitments from investors to raise approximately $60 million to advance its Browns Range heavy rare earths project in Western Australia.

The level of interest in the placement – described as “overbid” – complements the recent critical minerals framework signed by the US and Australia in highlighting the global significance and strategic importance of Browns Range, the company said.

The investment, raised through the placement of shares at an issue price of $0.051 each, will be used to move the project to a final investment decision (FID), with funds going to a number of initiatives such as funding exploration programs in the East Kimberley region, supporting project funding and enhancing staffing, IT and systems development.

“We are delighted by the overwhelming support for this placement, which was significantly overbid. The addition of new, high-quality institutional investors to our register represents a strong endorsement of our strategy and the global importance of Browns Range,” Northern Minerals managing director Shane Hartwig said.

Subject to project funding, Northern Minerals is targeting FID to be completed by the final quarter of 2026 with first production earmarked for the start of 2028.

The project is described as one of the world’s most significant and advanced heavy rare earths development opportunities outside of China, with recent definitive feasibility studies showing Browns Range can supply around eight per cent of global dysprosium and terbium demand.

The company also has a binding agreement with Iluka Resources to supply a “significant proportion” of dysprosium and terbium-rich xenotime concentrate to the Eneabba refinery which is currently under construction.

“We are delighted to have attracted such strong interest in Northern Minerals and our Browns Range heavy rare earths project, including so soon after last week’s landmark Critical Minerals and Rare Earths Framework Agreement by President Trump and Prime Minister Albanese and our company’s receipt of letters of intent by US and Australian export credit agencies pursuant to the Framework Agreement,” Northern Minerals executive chairman Adam Handley said.

