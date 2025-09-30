Full speed ahead for Onslow’s private haul road

Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

Mineral Resources has completed a comprehensive upgrade to the Onslow Iron private haul road, enabling its transport operations to resume at normal speeds.

The reported $230 million roadworks project included seal binder upgrades and cement stabilisation to enhance pavement strength, moisture resistance treatments, as well as asphalting along the entire length of the sealed road.

Minor ancillary works off the road continue and are scheduled for completion next month.

The road is approximately 150km long, and connects the Ken’s Bore mine site to the Port of Ashburton in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The upgraded road now boasts a width of 11 sealed metres from edge to edge, two metres wider than typical public roads used for heavy haualge in the Pilbara region.

Mineral Resources managing director Chris Ellison said the Onslow Iron project delivered a record haulage of 3.2 million tonnes of ore in August, even with the roadworks taking place.

That leaves the company well placed to achieve its 35 million tonne haulage guidance for the 2025-2026 financial year (FY26).

“Onslow Iron has continued to perform very strongly even during the upgrade of the private haul road,” he said.

“The resumption of unconstrained haulage marks another significant milestone as we focus on safely delivering the project’s FY26 volume guidance.”

“Onslow Iron is now established as a cash generative, low-cost asset that underpins the deleveraging of our balance sheet while driving stable, long-term growth.”

