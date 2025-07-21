Full conference line-up announced for AIMEX

Image: Prime Creative Media

With just weeks to go, the full conference program for Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) has been revealed, promising three days of industry insight, innovation, and connection in Adelaide from September 23–25.

Held alongside the expansive AIMEX exhibition floor, the 2025 conference will bring together policy-makers, producers, innovators, and experts for a packed agenda covering safety, sustainability, emerging technologies, and the future of critical commodities.

The program kicks off on September 23 with an official address from South Australian Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis, and key representatives from the national industry sharing their insight on sector trends and challenges.

Across the three days, attendees can expect:

Spotlight sessions from industry leaders including Hitachi, BHP, CSIRO, Andromeda Metals, Magnetite Mines, Boss Energy, and TUNRA

Keynotes from Royal Flying Doctor Service SA/NT executive general manager – strategy, brand and reputation Charlie Paterson and former Minerals Councils of Australia chief executive officer Mitchell H Hooke, addressing global shifts and the evolving future of mining

Panels exploring key themes: Safety and workforce resilience Sustainability and decarbonisation Green iron and copper Higher education and skills Technology and autonomous innovation Uranium, emerging commodities, and minerals processing.



Day two will bring major focus to the future of green steelmaking and Australia’s role in fuelling global nuclear demand, while day three will shine a spotlight on South Australia’s emerging projects, bulk materials handling, and hidden operational challenges across the sector.

With a diverse lineup and strong speaker participation from across government, industry, and research, this year’s program is set to deliver unmatched value to mining professionals at all levels.

Prime Creative Media marketing manager of mining events Rebecca Todesco said AIMEX’s conference program brings together the voices and topics that matter most to the industry.

“We’ve worked closely with the Australian Mining team to curate a line-up that speaks directly to the challenges and opportunities the industry is facing; from critical minerals to workforce resilience, and the technologies reshaping how we operate,” Todesco said.

“With input from government, producers, researchers, and major industry players, the AIMEX 2025 program offers three days of real insight, practical takeaways, and future-focused conversation.”

