Fuelling the future

With the largest LPG footprint in Australia, Elgas can lean on its extensive portfolio to meet any challenge. Image: Elgas

Australia’s largest liquefied petroleum gas supplier had a busy 2023, and 2024 is squaring up to be even bigger.

Hot off the heels of a major project completion at one of Australia’s largest open-pit gold mines around Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Elgas is gearing up for a future of expansion.

Elgas WA regional manager Ash Hada told Australian Mining the key to that future began with a focus on growing with its customers.

“We work closely with our customers for strong and meaningful relationships assisting them with their long-term plans and offering the best supply-chain options in the industry,” he said. “We can help them in their journey of growth.

“The equipment that we have installed at Kalgoorlie does not just look after the customer’s current energy requirements, but we proactively installed equipment which would assist them with their expansion plans for the next decade.”

At Elgas, it’s all about offering a strong foundation with a forward focus.

Having built relationships spanning decades with some of Australia’s largest gold miners, Hada said that when it comes to mining, operators want a gas supplier they can rely on.

“We achieve this through the four pillars of our business,” he said. “Collaboration, relationship and contract management, cost efficiencies, and most importantly, safety and quality.

“It’s about giving the customer the confidence that they’re getting the right product on time, every time.”

That’s how Elgas was able to secure its latest major contract in WA after the client shared more than three decades with its previous supplier.

Elgas’ latest installation at the project involved transporting an 80-tonne LPG tank from Queensland to the WA site, a 3800km journey made possible by Elgas’ capability as a national supplier.

“We have supply-chain capability strengthened by sources from all over the country,” Hada said. “That gives us the infrastructure to meet any challenge.

“For this project, we were able to source product from a combination of LPG supply sources across the country, offering the customer cost efficiencies and an unparalleled security of supply.”

By leveraging its expansive footprint and more than 40 years’ experience as an LPG leader in the energy business, Elgas will continue to grow its presence in the Australian mining sector.

“Our success comes from making our customers successful,” Hada said. “Our customers are seeing immense value by partnering with Elgas.”

Not just focused on the growth of its customers, Elgas also has a plan for a greener future as the Australian mining industry prioritises net-zero targets.

The company understands the challenges that lie ahead in the energy transition and recognises the important role it has to play in supporting decarbonisation.

“Our customers are on the same journey as Elgas to reduce their carbon footprint,” Hada said. “We’re giving them options to reduce their carbon footprint and offset their carbon emissions when using LPG.”

Elgas is committed to a 35 per cent reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, with the aim of achieving 100 per cent carbon neutrality by 2050.

To reach this goal, the company is ramping up its carbon-neutral LPG plans with the aid of its Climate Active certification from the Federal Government.

“We’re offering carbon offsets to our customers and looking at blending LPG with gases such as dimethyl ether,” Hada said. “This will put us in a very strong position to offer different products which generate less carbon emissions.”

Sustainability, productivity and adaptability – Elgas has built its reputation on being the best.

Now the company is setting itself up for success in the Australian mining sector, and with a proven track record and a vision for the future, Elgas is one to watch.

This feature appeared in the February 2024 issue of Australian Mining.