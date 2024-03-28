From the cloud up

Brennan helped an Australian energy and metals company move its corporate workforce online in two days. Image: runja/shutterstock.com

Brennan is helping a range of mining and energy operators unlock greater value from their cloud solutions.

According to a whitepaper from the International Data Corporation, public cloud spending in Australia is poised to grow by 83 per cent in coming years, from $12.2 billion in 2022 to $22.4 billion in 2026.

As uptake increases across the mining and energy sectors, companies should be considering how they can best optimise their cloud environment to gain efficiencies and reduce costs.

That’s where Brennan comes in.

Drawing on extensive experience in the mining sector and boasting more than 25 years of IT expertise, Brennan has evolved into one of Australia’s premier privately-owned and reliable systems integrators.

“We go beyond being solely a technology provider; we serve as a trusted advisor and partner to our clients,” Brennan’s Western Australia state manager Chris Holmes told Australian Mining.

“Clients require a partner that goes beyond technology integration to truly comprehend the mining industry’s operational landscape. Leveraging our deep domain knowledge in mining, we can develop practical solutions tailored to the unique mining environment, rather than concentrating solely on technology.”

Brennan has many success stories. One case study involves a multinational mining company with which Brennan has worked for the past 10 years.

“This specific client lacked insight into their daily operations and required the capability to produce automated reports to support proactive decision-making, rather than reactive responses,” Brennan enterprise account manager Rob Easton told Australian Mining.

“We helped implement a virtual DBA (database administration) solution within their cloud environment, enabling them to optimise operations, pinpoint areas of application and technology sprawl, and achieve cost savings.”

Another Brennan customer was an Australian energy and metals company that needed to move its corporate workforce online when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and that now continues to support their hybrid workforce on an ongoing basis.

“This business was told on a Friday afternoon that they needed their entire corporate workforce working remotely by Monday morning,” Easton said.

“They needed to ensure they could keep the business going as per usual and enable their employees to securely work from home. In just two days, we successfully transitioned 2000 employees to remote work using Citrix’s cloud workspace platform and Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

“We showcased the reliability of Citrix as a platform, leading the client to adopt it as one of their primary platforms. We are still responsible for managing the platform on their behalf.”

The Citrix platform also proved important for a global energy company looking to integrate a number of recently acquired businesses.

“The company wanted to integrate their acquired organisations at an operational level, so they asked us, ‘How do we get them all functioning as one entity and have them communicating with one another?’,” Holmes said.

Brennan began working on the integration and customised its solution to align with the distinct characteristics and requirements of each acquired company, enabling the client to achieve synergies more quickly.

The key to Brennan’s success in these case studies, Holmes said, has been its consultative and collaborative approach to the cloud.

“We prioritise business needs over technology,” he said. “Each of these three customers began by identifying the core issue, and then we determined the necessary solution requirements.

“We focus on adding value where it matters most and collaborate effectively with other vendors, bringing them in as necessary. This often positions us as the innovative ‘orchestrator of orchestrators’.”

Brennan collaborates with leading technology vendors, enabling third parties to provide optimal support for Brennan clients and their unique needs. This guarantees successful cloud implementation and adoption, and supports clients’ ongoing cloud journey.

“By strategically aligning the appropriate vendor with a specific architecture, they can collaborate more efficiently, resulting in improved outcomes for clients,” Holmes said.

This feature appeared in the April 2024 issue of Australian Mining.