Fourth Onslow Iron transhipper makes its debut

MinRes transhipper being loaded with Onslow Iron's first ore at the Port of Ashburton. Image: MinRes

The fourth transhipper for Mineral Resources’ (MinRes) Onslow Iron project in Western Australia has commenced operations, marking an important step in the ramp-up towards producing 35 million tonnes per year (Mtpa).

Once Onslow Iron product reaches the Port of Ashburton, it will be shipped via an initial fleet of five transhippers to the awaiting ocean-going vessels (OGVs) anchored 40km offshore from the port.

Measuring 123m long and 36m wide, the MinRes transhippers can hold 20,000 tonnes (t) of ore to be distributed throughout the hold via a self-loading system. Each transhipper has a loading rate of 8000t per hour and an unloading rate of 6000t per hour.

Each transhipper has a shallow seven-metre draft to reduce its environmental footprint and associated costs.

Onslow Iron’s first three transhippers – MinRes Airlie, MinRes Coolibah and MinRes Montebello – arrived in 2024.

MinRes has now welcomed the fourth transhipper, MinRes Rosily, which is expected to increase the transhipping capacity to 28Mtpa.

“Our transhipping operation is an integral component of Onslow Iron’s innovative transport solution that has unlocked stranded iron ore deposits in the West Pilbara,” MinRes executive general manager marine Jeff Weber said.

“It’s exciting to welcome the fourth transhipper to the fleet, with all vessels playing a critical role in the project’s ramp up.

“In the coming months we will welcome our fifth vessel, which will complete our initial fleet and set us up as the largest and most sophisticated transhipping operation in Australia.”

MinRes’ transhipping operation for Onslow Iron is further supported by two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) called MinRes Element and MinRes Incentive.

Both CTVs support the transfer of marine crew and specialised personnel, including marine pilots and surveyors, from the shore or from the transhippers to OGVs.

They also transfer stores, provisions and equipment, provide a marine platform for critical port works and support emergency response situations such as helping transhippers avoid cyclone activity.

