Fostering a zero harm mindset

BG&E (BGER) is committed to building a culture that drives a zero harm mindset. Whether it is its ESG advisory, engineering and design teams, or its field-based personnel, workplace health and safety is considered, implemented, and reviewed at every stage of an opportunity.

“BGER encourages everyone to take ownership of their health and safety journey and use both their experience and our robust management system tools to prevent injury and illness,” BGER HSEQ (health, safety, environment and quality) manager Morgan Davis said.

Davis has more than 15 years of experience in leading and delivering exceptional safety performance in mega/major projects and operations worldwide.

With a strong focus on injury reduction programs, crisis and recovery strategies, safety innovation, risk management, enterprise, and audit compliance, Davis has demonstrated the ability to drive safety initiatives and ensure compliance with the highest standards.

As part of BGER’s overarching approach to HSEQ, the Company is certified to ISO 45001 – an international standard for workplace health and safety as well as ISO 14001 (environment) and ISO 9001 (quality).

“Our HSEQ management system delivers a zero harm working culture, with a focus on protecting the health and safety of our people as well as the environment and providing quality services,” Davis said.

“Having robust HSEQ systems and processes is absolutely essential for our business, clients and people. This allows us to manage workplace risks and opportunities, provide a safe and healthy workplace, and eliminate hazards to our people’s physical and mental health, minimise environmental impacts and deliver quality services.

“It also demonstrates that we are genuinely invested in the health, safety and wellness of our people, stakeholders and the environment, including the communities in which we operate.”

The zero harm imperative

The mindset of a zero harm workplace provides everyone at BGER with the knowledge that it has the systems in place to deliver HSEQ actions, outcomes and continual improvement required for all stakeholders.

