Fortescue welcomes world’s biggest electric locomotive to the Pilbara

Progress Rail's EMD SD70J-BB. Image: Progress Rail

Fortescue has heralded the arrival of two of the world’s largest battery-electric locomotives at its Pilbara operations.

Built with Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, the 14.5-megawatt-hour battery-electric locomotives were unveiled with Fortescue chief executive officer (CEO) Dino Otranto saying the assets are “redefining what’s possible for heavy-haul rail”.

“It’s not every day you welcome not just one, but two of the world’s largest battery-electric locomotives into your operations,” Otranto said on LinkedIn. “Can’t wait to see these in motion soon!”

The 265-tonne EMD SD70J-BB battery-electric locomotives arrived in Port Hedland following a long journey from Brazil via South Africa, according to Progress Rail.

The company said it is proud to support Fortescue’s mining operations and contribute to reducing emissions in heavy-haul rail.

“We’re proud to solve our customers’ toughest challenges with advanced technologies that deliver performance, reliability and efficiency,” Progress Rail said.

According to Progress Rail’s literature on the EMD Joule range, the locomotives recover energy through dynamic braking.

“When dynamic braking is activated to control train speed, the batteries are charged, saving energy that would otherwise be wasted,” the company said. “Alternatively, the batteries can be charged through a range of wayside charging options tailored to meet operational needs.”

Specifications for the eight-axle EMD SD70J-BB show it can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour and deliver up to 5.7 megawatts of traction power. The locomotive is 24 metres long when measured over coupler pulling faces, with a truck wheelbase of 1.9 metres. It can operate on standard, narrow and broad track gauges.

Fortescue’s new arrival comes a month after BHP revealed its electric locomotive debut in the Pilbara.

The landmark arrival for BHP marked a major step forward for heavy-haul rail innovation and was delivered in partnership with Wabtec. BHP’s two fully battery-powered locomotives are being trialled on its iron ore rail routes connecting Pilbara mines to Port Hedland.