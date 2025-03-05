Fortescue to drive positive change on biodiversity

Image: Tinnakorn/stock.adobe.com

Fortescue and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will work together to develop a comprehensive nature roadmap aimed at achieving a net positive impact on biodiversity.

Under the strategic three-year collaboration, IUCN will leverage its decades of expertise in working with the mining sector to review and help enhance Fortescue’s biodiversity management practices.

The partnership coincides with Fortescue’s goal of achieving a net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030 and becoming a biodiversity management leader in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

It also builds off the back of the company’s updated metals biodiversity strategy, which outlines how Fortescue plans to drive “innovation and application of science-based solutions in environmental management and to reinforce strong environmental practices through working together with government regulators, and First Nations and community groups”.

“This collaboration is a crucial step in Fortescue’s sustainability journey,” Fortescue director, approval, communities and environment Warren Fish said.

“By working with IUCN, we aim to set an example for the industry, ensuring our mining activities not only minimise environmental harm but contribute positively to biodiversity conservation.

“We are committed to integrating science-based targets into our operations and making a tangible difference for both local communities and ecosystems.”

IUCN deputy director general programme Stewart Maginnis said the nature conservation company is excited to work with Fortescue as it develops its nature roadmap.

“Our goal through such collaborations is to create scalable solutions that align with global biodiversity frameworks and inspire private sector actors to take meaningful action,” Maginnis said.

