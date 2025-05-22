Fortescue ramps up Iron Bridge

The Iron Bridge operation in WA. Image: Fortescue

Fortescue’s Iron Bridge operation in Western Australia is on track to meet its shipment guidance for the 2024–25 financial year (FY25), with the asset expected to hit its nameplate capacity in FY28.

Located 145km south of Port Hedland, Iron Bridge is an unincorporated joint venture between Fortescue, which owns a 69 per cent stake, and Formosa Steel IB, which owns the balance.

The operation produces magnetite, which is a higher-grade form of iron ore used in the production of green iron and steel.

In February, Fortescue announced it would conduct a review into Iron Bridge’s nameplate capacity of 22 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) by carrying out a review of the dry plant in the ore processing facility.

The assessment focused on optimising the performance of the air classification circuit and downstream aerobelt conveyors, with Fortescue crediting improvements to Iron Bridge’s ore processing and production rate to these initiatives.

With the review now complete, Fortescue has confirmed that Iron Bridge is on track to meet its FY25 guidance for shipments of 5–9Mt and cash operating expenditure of approximately $US500 million ($776 million), excluding shipping and royalties.

The asset is expected to deliver 10–12Mt shipments in FY26 and an annualised production rate of 16–20Mt in the second half of FY27.

Fortescue is also anticipated to hit Iron Bridge’s nameplate capacity of 22Mtpa in FY28, with further process optimisation expected.

“(Iron Bridge) remains an important operation for Fortescue, increasing production and shipping capacity, while complementing and enhancing its existing product portfolio,” Fortescue said.

“Consistent with Fortescue’s track record of capital discipline, the focus on unlocking capability at Iron Bridge is through embedding operational learnings and implementing innovative solutions.”

