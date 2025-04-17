Fortescue partners with Epiroc in $350m deal

Image: Fortescue

Fortescue has joined forces with Epiroc on a $350 million electric drill deal in a bid to eliminate emissions.

Fortescue has secured 50 autonomous electric platform and contour drills in a two-fold decision to replace diesel intensive equipment while ramping up drilling performance.

The phased roll out, expected to be completed by 2030, is set to eliminate around 35 million litres of diesel consumption annually.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Epiroc to bring cutting-edge electric mining equipment into our operations,” Fortescue Metals chief executive officer Dino Otranto said.

“The deployment of this new fleet of electric drills will immediately start reducing our carbon footprint, cutting over 90,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually once the fleet is operational.

“To decarbonise, we’re aiming to swap out around 800 pieces of heavy mining equipment with zero emissions alternatives by the end of the decade, as well as deploy 2–3GW (gigawatts) of renewable energy and battery storage across the Pilbara.”

Fortescue’s strategic drill investment follows the commissioning of the 100-megawatt (MW) solar farm at North Star Junction in 2024, while construction is underway on a 190MW solar farm at the major miner’s Cloudbreak site.

The contract marks the largest of its kind in Epiroc history.

“Fortescue is at the forefront of the mining industry in reducing emissions from operations and in using automation to strengthen safety and productivity, and we are proud to support them on this important effort,” Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said.

“Not only is this the largest contract we have ever received, but it is also a major step forward for our electric-powered surface equipment.”

The driver-less machines will eventually be fully operated from more than 1500km away at Fortescue’s Integrated Operations Centre in Perth.

