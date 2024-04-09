Fortescue opens the doors in Gladstone

Image: Apichat/stock.adobe.com

Gladstone, Queensland has become home to a major hydrogen industry manufacturing project as Fortescue opens the doors of the Gladstone Electrolyser Facility.

The facility was constructed and commissioned over two years and will have the capacity to produce over two gigawatts of proton exchange membrane electrolyser stacks annually.

“We are grateful for the Queensland and Federal Government’s vision and early support to help get us started,” Fortescue executive chair and founder Andrew Forrest said.

“Together we have laid the cornerstone for what will be a massive new manufacturing industry in Australia creating the potential for thousands of new green energy jobs.”

Fortescue Energy chief executive officer Mark Hutchinson said the facility helps to establish Fortescue as an original equipment manufacturer.

“The process of splitting hydrogen and oxygen isn’t new – but the innovative ways the world is looking to use green hydrogen to decarbonise are, and that means demand for green hydrogen and for the electrolysers to produce it is growing rapidly,” he said.

Hydrogen from the facility can be used for a variety of things, including as fuel in mining equipment.

“This demonstrates our commitment to a Future Made in Australia, while also helping the country make the transition to net-zero,” Queensland Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said. “We can cut emissions and increase jobs at the same time.

“This Hydrogen Gigafactory shows what can be achieved when government and industry work together for the long-term good of the country.”

The facility is the first stage of Fortescue’s Green Energy Manufacturing Centre, currently being developed on the 100-hectare site.

