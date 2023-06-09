Fortescue leadership shake ups

Fortescue Metals has announced that Jennifer Morris has resigned as a non-executive director, effective as of June 30.

Morris’ experience with Fortescue includes being first appointed to its board as a non-executive director in November 2016, then acting as the chair of the remuneration and people committee since February 2020, and acting as a member of the audit, risk management and sustainability committee since August 2017.

Morris said it has been a privilege to work for the major miner and serve it as a non-executive director.

“This company is truly something special. I look forward to watching on as Fortescue continues to diversify and grow while setting out to become an industry leader in decarbonisation and achieve its vision to eliminate emissions across its operations,” Morris said.

Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest said he was thankful for Morris’ contribution to the company.

“Jenn has made a significant contribution to the company since being appointed as a non-executive director in 2016. Her experience has been valuable in guiding the board in its decision making over the past six years,” Forrest said.

“Jenn’s leadership as chair of the remuneration and people committee has been outstanding and her vitality, energy and passion will be missed. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

Fortescue non-executive director Penny Bingham-Hall will replace Morris as chair of the remuneration and people committee, and Elizabeth Gaines will transition into a new role as a part-time executive director, both effective from July 1.

Gaines has been a global ambassador for Fortescue since August 2022, on top of acting as a non-executive director.

These executive leadership changes as the company recently elected a new chief financial officer after an abrupt resignation from Ian Wells in January.

Forrest has rejected suggestions of executive dysfunction at the company.