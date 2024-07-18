Fortescue launches leadership restructure

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Fortescue has appointed a new chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO) in a bid to establish a more “lean, impactful, and agile” company.

Current chief corporate officer Shelley Robertson has been appointed COO after joining the company in October 2023.

Fortescue said Robertson is an experienced executive with a career spanning 30 years in oil and gas, mining and renewable energy.

Acting CFO Apple Paget will officially move into the role of group CFO after serving 11 months acting in the role.

Apple joined Fortescue in January 2023 as group manager finance and tax and has 25 years experience as a finance executive.

Assistant secretary Navdeep (Mona) Gill has also been moved up to company secretary.

“The company must continually evolve to ensure it remains lean, is best positioned to deliver on its strategy and generate the maximum value for shareholders,” Fortescue said in a statement.

“The streamlined One Fortescue team will be reflective of Fortescue’s board, compromising of nearly 50 per cent women.

“Diversity will continue to be a key measure of our performance, with new targets implemented to drive diversity across the business.”

The iron ore major said it remains resolute in its commitment to be the world’s leading green technology, energy and metals company with a laser focus on achieving real-zero by 2030.

“The company has undergone a period of rapid growth and transition, and as part of bringing together Metals and Energy into One Fortescue, initiatives are being implemented to simplify its structure, remove duplication and deliver cost efficiencies,” Fortescue said.

