Fortescue has delivered a record year of iron ore shipments, surpassing over 200 million tonnes for the first time, whilst continuing to advance its green energy strategy across operations in Western Australia.
The company shipped 201.3 million tonnes of iron ore in the 2025/26 financial year (FY26), following a record June quarter of 52.7 million tonnes. The result included 192.3 million tonnes of Hematite shipments and nine million tonnes of Iron Bridge concentrate, which increased 27 per cent compared with the previous year.