Fortescue forges green iron partnership with Chinese powerhouse

Fortescue has signed a technology development agreement with Taiyuan Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of China Baowu, to explore new low-carbon steel production methods and accelerate its decarbonisation.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on an industrial trial of hydrogen-based plasma-enhanced iron and steel metallurgy – a technology said to have the potential to create a more “compact, energy-efficient and hydrogen-enabled ironmaking process”.

For Fortescue, it also presents an opportunity to explore another low-carbon ironmaking route that could be compatible with its Pilbara ores.

The project includes the design, construction and operation of a pilot industrial test line capable of producing up to 5000 tonnes of molten iron per year.

“This partnership is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in green ironmaking,” Fortescue growth and energy chief executive officer Gus Pichot said.

“Hydrogen-based plasma technology shows real promise. We want to see how it can support green ironmaking using Fortescue Pilbara ores, and whether it can run reliably in continuous production.

“Taiyuan Iron and Steel brings a huge amount of experience and working together gives us a powerful platform to trial emerging technologies. It’s another way we’re backing innovation that could reshape how green iron is made.”

Fortescue has already made major advances in decarbonising its steelmaking capabilities, securing contracts with the likes of Genus and other key partners as part of its Climate Transition Plan.

A global decarbonisation leader, the company has also welcomed the world’s biggest electric locomotive to the Pilbara, built by Progress Rail.

The locomotive is 24 metres long when measured over coupler pulling faces, with a truck wheelbase of 1.9 metres. It can operate on standard, narrow and broad track gauges.

