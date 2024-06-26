Fortescue expands First Nations careers program

Fortescue south-west region VTEC participants. Image: Fortescue

Fortescue’s Vocational Training and Employment Centre (VTEC) program is expanding its footprint into new territory.

Established in 2007, the VTEC program aims to provide sustainable career pathways for First Nations people.

The program is delivered throughout Western Australia in Perth, Broome, Karratha, Port Hedland, and will now make its debut in Busselton.

Fortescue Metals chief executive officer Dino Otranto welcomed the program’s expansion.

“Fortescue is a leader in its commitment to providing opportunities for First Nations people and the success of the VTEC program is proven by the more than 1500 First Nations people who have been offered employment since VTEC began,” Otranto said.

“I’m pleased to see the program expanding into the south-west and I thank the local community for their overwhelming support for the program.”

Successful applicants to the program will make their way to Fortescue’s Pilbara operations to continue their industry education.

Chantelle Carroll, a proud Koori Wiradjuri woman born and raised on Noongar Boodja, is one of 13 participants in the initial Busselton cohort.

“I grew up in the south-west so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to spend time in the Pilbara learning and growing with this program,” she said.

“I’m super excited to step outside of my comfort zone, try something new and continue to learn.

“I’m grateful to Fortescue for providing this opportunity to us in the south-west and I am looking forward to seeing what other opportunities this might offer me.”

Lucas Bennell, a Ballardong-Whadjuk Nyungar Maarman man with strong ancestral ties to Wardandi Country, will be joining Chantelle on the journey to Fortescue’s Pilbara operations.

“I’m Bunbury born and raised but it’s been a dream of mine to do fly-In-fly-out and experience the Pilbara,” he said.

“I’m excited to experience the local Pilbara culture and wake up to the gorgeous landscapes.

“This opportunity has not only opened the door for me but for my First Nations brothers and sisters to apply and take on a journey for a successful future.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.