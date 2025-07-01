Fortescue empowers WA students

Image: arrowsmith2/stock.adobe.com

Fortescue will spend $600,000 over a three-year period to help Hedland Senior High School in Western Australia deliver a suite of education and engagement programs.

The investment is expected to fund initiatives spanning science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) for Hedland Senior High School students in Years 7 to 12.

Enhancements to the school’s technology hub and other infrastructure, culturally respectful initiatives celebrating First Nations identity and connection to Country, curriculum delivery, and staff development are also set to benefit from Fortescue’s funding.

“With Fortescue’s assistance, we can realise our ambitions in STEAM programs, technology hub enhancements, and Aboriginal engagement,” Hedland Senior High School principal Michael Ciccotosto said.

“This has already greatly enhanced student engagement through an integrated approach to learning, creating high levels of student interest and innovation. Fortescue’s support has helped us enrich our curriculum and scope of delivery while exposing our students to opportunities we would have had difficulty providing.”

Fortescue director approvals, communities and environment Warren Fish said the partnership reflects the major miner’s commitment to supporting education and career pathways for young people across the Pilbara region of WA.

“We’re proud to work alongside Hedland Senior High School to deliver lasting outcomes for students and families across the Pilbara,” Fish said.

“This partnership is about unlocking opportunities for all students to thrive – in the classroom and beyond. By supporting an inclusive and future-focused STEAM curriculum, we’re investing in the next generation of innovators, leaders and changemakers.”

Hedland Senior High School is also working with BHP, which is running the Rise Up Program.

