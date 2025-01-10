Fortescue drives innovation and sustainability

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Funding through the first round of the Fortescue innovation grants program is set to be handed out, with seven initiatives from the Pilbara region of Western Australia set to benefit.

Launched in October 2024, the annual Fortescue innovation grants program selects projects, groups, and initiatives that have a positive and sustainable impact on local communities to fund.

The program is available to eligible applicants within the council boundaries of the Town of Port Hedland, City of Karratha, Shire of Ashburton and Shire of East Pilbara.

“There were 39 applications received through this inaugural round, seeking funding to support initiatives right across the Pilbara,” Fortescue director approvals, communities and environment Warren Fish said.

“Projects had to demonstrate environmental sustainability, an innovative approach and capacity to deliver the project. We’re confident the selected recipients achieve this and will make a positive impact through sustainable solutions that benefit both the community and the planet.”

A lucky recipient of the inaugural round was the Julyardi Aboriginal Corporation’s Mayaka project, which is “fundamentally centred on cultural preservation and the promotion of sustainable education”.

Julyardi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive officer Trina Stoddart welcomed the funding.

“Thanks to the generous support from the Fortescue innovation grant, the Elders will have access to a dedicated space that allows them to engage with traditional practices,” Stoddart said.

“This area will serve as a vital hub where they can collect medicinal plants, harvest traditional foods, and share their knowledge with local community members.

“By fostering these interactions, the Elders aim to instil a sense of responsibility and continuity in the younger generation, ensuring vital cultural knowledge is nurtured and passed down for years to come.”

Other lucky recipients of the first round include a traditional bush medicine pharmacy, the installation of green power solutions, and a ‘Scoot ‘n’ Ride’ school upgrade project. Each of the seven projects will share $123,000 in funding.

