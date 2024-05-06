Fortescue breaks ground on first green hydrogen plant

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Fortescue has officially begun works on its first green hydrogen facility in Arizona, US.

The project was launched in a soil turning ceremony at the site, bringing together local, state, and tribal leaders alongside Fortescue executive chair and founder Andrew Forrest to mark the occasion.

Construction at the 150-acre site is slated to create over 2000 jobs, with more than 400 jobs anticipated during operation.

The project, dubbed Arizona Hydrogen, is expected to produce up to 11,000 tonnes of liquid green hydrogen annually.

Fortescue also said Arizona Hydrogen could add $59.2 million to Arizona’s GDP, and generate $9.1 million income and sales taxes for state and local governments annually.

The southwest market consumes approximately five billion gallons of diesel annually in heavy-duty transport, making green hydrogen a vital player for reducing emissions in the mobility sector.

Forrest said Fortescue is a leader in projects aiding the green energy transition.

“The US has made serious strides in attracting global investment in green hydrogen and decarbonisation projects, like Fortescue’s solar and wind-powered Arizona Hydrogen facility,” Forrest said.

“Fortescue is unashamedly a first-mover in this space, the world needs us to move quickly.”

Last week, Fortescue also announced it had been awarded rights to develop, build, own and operate another green hydrogen project in Oman.

The hydrogen project is currently in the feasibility stage and is expected to involve construction of up to about 4.5GW of wind and solar renewable energy resources, which will power electrolysers with potential to produce up to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

