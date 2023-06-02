Fortescue appoints new CFO

Almost six months after former Fortescue chief financial officer (CFO) Ian Wells resigned, the iron ore major has appointed Christine Morris to the position.

Morris brings over 30 years experience to the table, spanning across energy, media and telecom, manufacturing and technology.

“Christine is a very experienced CFO with a successful track record in aligning financial and corporate strategy and leading the finance divisions of global organisations,” Fortescue Metals chief executive officer Fiona Hick said.

“I look forward to Christine joining Fortescue as CFO of Fortescue Metals and working together to maintain Fortescue’s position as the world’s best, lowest cost iron ore operator.

“During this critical time of growth and development, Christine will help lead the business to our next phase.”

Morris will take the helm from Wells, who resigned in early January 2023 to “spend with family and friends”.

She said she was delighted to be joining Fortescue and was dedicated to delivering the company mission of eliminating emissions profitably and leading heavy industry globally to decarbonise.

“My focus will be on continuing to provide exceptional value for Fortescue shareholders and maintaining and growing the strength of our iron ore and emerging critical minerals business,” Morris said.

“I am pleased to be joining Fortescue, a hugely successful company that is undergoing significant transformation to become a global green energy and resources company.

“I look forward to working with the company’s exceptional leadership team to continue Fortescue’s strong track record of outstanding financial performance and disciplined capital management.”