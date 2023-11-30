Fortescue and Liontown shuffles leadership

Fortescue and Liontown Resources have both announced leadership shakeups across the board.

Fortescue

Phil McKeiver has replaced Gemma Tually as Fortescue’s company secretary, effective from November 29.

McKeiver first joined the company in February 2022, and is currently Fortescue’s chief general counsel.

He has a Master’s in Law from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Economics from the University of Queensland, and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Australian National University.

McKeiver is also a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a University Fellow with Charles Darwin University and a former partner of Australian law firm Gilbert+Tobin.

Liontown Resources

Ian Wells has been appointed to the Liontown board as an independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee, taking effect from January 1 2024.

Wells will replace Anthony Cipriano, who plans to retire after being with the company for 10 years. Cipriano’s retirement will take effect from December 31.

Wells is an experienced finance professional with more than 20 years of operational experience across all finance functions, and within a range of industries including bulk mining, port, rail and energy infrastructure. He most recently served as Fortescue’s chief financial officer from 2018 to 2023.

He holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from Curtin University. He is also a fellow of CPA Australia and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Liontown chair Tim Goyder welcomed Wells and wished Cipriano all the best.

“We are delighted that Ian has agreed to join the Liontown board at an exciting and very important time in the development of the Kathleen Valley lithium project,” he said.

“On behalf of the board, senior management and shareholders, I would like to sincerely thank Anthony for his exceptional contribution to Liontown’s growth and development and wish him the very best for his next chapter.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.