Fortescue and Kenya in green energy talks

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a subsidiary of Fortescue Metals, has joined forces with the Government of Kenya to develop a major green energy and fertiliser project.

President of Kenya H.E. Dr. William Ruto CGH and Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest signed an Investment Support and Implementation Agreement which will see the potential development of a 300-megawatt (MW) green ammonia and fertiliser facility in the Naivasha vicinity of Olkaria geothermal field.

As part of the project’s scope, the parties have agreed to supply green electricity to Kenya’s grid.

“Today we mark an important milestone in our commitments to not only reduce green house gas emissions, but more significantly make a bold statement that Kenya is on an ambitious green growth agenda,” Ruto said.

“We are also walking the talk by taking steps that proactively exploit the opportunity to not only provide solutions to the global climate crisis, but also leapfrog our people and economies into a green industrial age.

“Our plan to achieve radical socio-economic transformation commits our government to accelerate geothermal resource development, reduce the cost of renewable energy and transition to 100 per cent clean energy generation by 2030. This requires major equity and technological investments.”

FFI is currently pushing ahead with five clean energy projects, including a green hydrogen production facility in Geelong, Victoria, and the Kenyan project is another to add to the list.

“Momentum is accelerating Kenya’s vision to establish itself as a world leader in the production of fertiliser made using green ammonia,” Forrest said.

“In doing so its leadership is providing Kenya additional energy security that steps beyond the use of fossil fuels.

“This partnership sets Kenya on a path to industrial decarbonisation, and we are determined to be with the people of Kenya on that journey, every step of the way.”