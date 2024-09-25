Fortescue and Downer to develop battery electric locomotive

Image: T. Schneider/shutterstock.com

Fortescue ZERO – Fortescue’s technology and engineering services business – has partnered with Downer Group to design and develop the world’s most energy efficient battery electric locomotive (BEL) for heavy industry applications such as haul rail.

The agreement will see Downer utilise its rolling stock and engineering experience in combination with Fortescue ZERO’s experience as a heavy haul rail operator and expertise in green technologies and zero-emissions power systems to create a BEL that omits less emissions.

According to Fortescue, a typical heavy haul diesel-electric locomotive can consume one million litres of fuel per annum, which equals 2680 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The partnership was announced in Berlin at InnoTrans, the world’s largest rail transport exhibition attended by over 140,000 people from the global rail industry.

“The signing of this agreement with Downer marks a significant step in the decarbonisation of heavy industry,” Fortescue Energy chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Hutchinson said.

“We strongly believe that developing and enhancing green technology is key to addressing climate change. We look forward to working with Downer to develop and deploy some the world’s most energy efficient battery electric locomotives.”

“This collaboration not only creates the opportunity to help Fortescue reach its own (2030) decarbonisation targets, it also establishes an important new business growth opportunity.”

The proposed heavy haul rail solution could lead to similar solutions being developed for passenger and other freight applications.

“As Australia’s leading provider of rail and transit systems, I couldn’t be prouder that Downer will now be a world leader in helping rail eliminate emissions,” Downer Group CEO Peter Tompkins said.

“With 150 years of rail experience including the ability to design, manufacture and maintain rolling stock, as well as through-life-support, Downer is excited about our role in a zero-emissions future.

“This collaboration highlights the strengths and capabilities we have in Australia with two leading Australian companies coming together to tackle a global issue.”

